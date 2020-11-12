Sidney’s Street and Alley Committee will be meeting virtually at 5:15 p.m. Thursday. Due to the rising number of cases in Richland County, the meeting will be by phone conference only. The public is invited to participate by calling 646-749-3122 with access code 303-81–397.
Items on the agenda include:
• Four-way stop by West Side School at 5th and 11th streets
• Parking request west side of the 400 block of 10th Avenue Southeast
• Parking Commission Code 2-8-1 to 4
Mayor Rick Norby will take roll call at the beginning of the meeting. Those joining after should please announce their attendance for official minutes. Norby will call for public comment, then council member comment, and then ask for a motion on each agenda item.
If you are calling for an item that is not listed in the agenda, you’ll be asked to speak under visitors. Everyone speaking should first announce their name prior to making a comment, and do not speak over or at the same time as others. Keep your phone on mute when not speaking.