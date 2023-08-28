Lauren Sukut of Edward Jones in Sidney received her Certified Financial Planner (CFP) designation, granted by the Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards.
Becoming a CFP professional expands a financial advisor’s knowledge base in the following areas: Financial management, tax−sensitive investment strategies, retirement savings, insurance planning, education planning, and estate considerations.
“Having a CFP certification doesn't expand product offerings available for clients, I'm still able to offer the wide range of investment and insurance products we always have,” Sukut said.
She said the certification has expanded her knowledge in various topics in the financial industry.
Sukut started her career with Edward Jones when her family relocated to Sidney in 2013 and she went on to obtain her Series 7 and 66, as well as insurance license. Previously, Sukut had spent nearly a decade in the nonprofit sector where she worked one on one with individuals as well as families to overcome financial obstacles.
“Through careful planning, leveraging resources and their own strengths, I was able to coach them to reach their goals and attain greater financial security. These experiences made for a natural transition into becoming a financial advisor,” she said.
Sukut said having the CFP certification means being committed to furthering her development and knowledge within the financial industry so she can continue to help her clients prioritize and achieve their goals.
“We understand that our clients' lives are always changing and we want to make sure we are best prepared to help them navigate those changes,” she said. “Today, along with my branch team of Nichole Christensen and Kara Lustig, our mission is to do life with our clients.”
In addition to the education and examination components of certification, Sukut also has committed to abiding by the CFP Board’s Code of Ethics and Standards of Conduct.