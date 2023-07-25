The six-week summer reading program entitled All Together Now at the Sidney-Richland County Library was hugely successful surpassing goals set by library staff.
Last year, 280 participants read a total of 189,000 minutes.
The six-week summer reading program entitled All Together Now at the Sidney-Richland County Library was hugely successful surpassing goals set by library staff.
Last year, 280 participants read a total of 189,000 minutes.
“We challenged our patrons to read 200,000 minutes in the six-week reading program,” Kathryn Murphy, Teen and Adult Services Librarian, said.
Out of 364 participants, they read a combined total of 255,312 minutes.
“We were so close to the goal so early on, that we upped the ante. We said if you got to our goal by July 13, a week early, they got to silly string the librarians. They did!” Murphy said.
The summer reading program began as a prevention from the summer slide, a phenomenon when students forget material they learned in school over the summer. It quickly became a program for the pure enjoyment of reading.
Points are accumulated based on the number of minutes read per person and recorded either on the website at srclmt.readsquared.com or on the Readsquared app.
People gained points for attending the summer concert. Books were raffled off and some books were given away during the event.
The library organized 20 library events from preschool storytimes to a tie dye event on July 13 that gave participants 25 points.
“Every 50 points you get one raffle ticket,” Murphy said.
The capstone event was a Red Carpet event on July 21 at the library. Logging ended on July 19. Participants could redeem their points through Thursday July 20.
“This was a fun opportunity to see friends and choose what you wanted to read,” Murphy said.
“Adults didn’t want to participate at first. They thought they would be taking prizes away from the kids,” she said. “Adults read too. They are our patrons. We should include them with their children. Grandparents will read to their grandchildren giving their parents a break.”
The library will have a winter reading challenge in January 2024.
Top Teen: Ezra Hier, 6,436 minutes
Top adult: Kelsea Campbell, 10,610 minutes
Children (age 5-12): Klara Karren, 3,366 minutes
Pre-K (under 5): Sawyer Hermanson (tie), 1,495 minutes
Avery Hermanson (tie), 1,495 minutes
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.