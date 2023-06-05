Featured performer, renowned musician and children’s author Jessie Veeder will start off Sidney-Richland County Library’s summer reading program with a community concert at the pavilion in Veterans Memorial Park at 5 p.m. on Sat. June 10.
Veeder, who resides on a Watford City ranch, said she has been playing music since she was 16 and has been a professional musician for over 20 years.
“I will be playing acoustic guitar interspersed with storytelling,” Veeder said.
Veeder is the author of the children’s book Prairie Princess, illustrated by Williston artist Daphne Johnson Clark.
“Prairie Princess is about a little girl and how to take care of animals and the landscape from a little girl’s point of view,” Veeder said.
“I’ve been in music much of my life,” Veeder said.
Sidney-Richland County Library DirectorKelly Reisig anticipated a record number of reading minutes from both adults and toddlers this year.
“Last year, they accumulated approximately 150,000 minutes. Our goal this year is to have them read 200,000 minutes,” she said.
Originally, the summer reading program was to prevent the summer slide from school. Now, Reisig said the program is the pure enjoyment of reading in the summer from audio books to books in print, periodicals to journals.
Reisig explained that points can be accumulated based on the number of minutes each reader records on their phone apps, when they attend the summer concert, or when they record someone doing an act of kindness for the ‘Catching Kindness’ video contest.
Many sponsors donated cash prizes, Reisig said.
The last day to record minutes is July 21, wrapping up the summer reading program before the Richland County Fair and Rodeo.
“The whole family gets involved,” Reisig said. “They can read anything they want.”