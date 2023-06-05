Jessie Veeder

Featured performer, renowned musician and children’s author Jessie Veeder will start off Sidney-Richland County Library’s summer reading program with a community concert at the pavilion in Veterans Memorial Park at 5 p.m. on Sat. June 10.

Veeder, who resides on a Watford City ranch, said she has been playing music since she was 16 and has been a professional musician for over 20 years.



