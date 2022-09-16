Northwest Farm Credit Services is proud to award Sunrise Manor with a $3,500 Rural Community Grant.
“Thank you to Northwest Farm Credit Services for the grant,” said Kim Riding, Administrator. “We will be using the grant funds to replace our emergency call system at Sunrise Manor and provide safety for our residents. Again, thank
you so much.”
Northwest FCS is committed to helping rural communities succeed. Since the program’s inception in 2007, it has awarded 1,705 grants totaling more than $3.4 million.
The Rural Community Grant Program provides funds to non-profit organizations for projects that improve a community’s infrastructure, viability and/or prosperity. If you think your project may be eligible, visit northwestfcs.com/ruralgrants
for more details and the online application.
Northwest FCS is a $15 billion financial cooperative providing financing and related services to farmers, ranchers, agribusinesses, commercial fishing operations, timber producers, rural homeowners and crop insurance customers in
Montana, Idaho, Oregon, Washington and Alaska. Northwest FCS is a member of the nationwide Farm Credit System that supports agriculture and rural communities with reliable, consistent credit and financial services. For more information, go to northwestfcs.com.