Staff at Sunrise Women’s Clinic had the once in a lifetime opportunity of meeting professional NFL player Tim Tebow at the Vans for Life conference in Bismarck, N.D.
This is not the last experience the clinic will have with the Tebow family, either, as Tim’s mom, Pam Tebow, will be speaking at the Sunrise Women’s Clinic banquet on Dec. 8.
Stacy McNally, along with a co-worker, attended a Heartbeat Conference in Florida where they were able to meet Pam and hear her story. Despite medical advice, Pam Tebow decided not to abort her son. She will be telling her story at a banquet in December.
Vans for Life is a pro-life organization that raises money for mobile units to help women with ultrasounds, pregnancy tests and other prenatal care. At this conference, Tim Tebow spoke on their behalf to help raise funds for a Van for Life in Fargo.
“Tim is an inspirational and motivational speaker,” McNally said.
Within his speech, McNally said the biggest thing to take away was that Tebow doesn’t want to be remembered for his football MVP fame, but rather what he has done to love the most vulnerable and to reach the people who needed help the most.
Mackenzie McCoy with the Right to Life organization in western North Dakota reached out to the staff at the Sunrise Women’s Clinic and gave them VIP passes for Tim Tebow's appearance, so they could learn more about Vans for Life. The hope is that one day in the future Sidney could possibly have a Van for Life as well.
The arrival of a 4D ultrasound machine topped the list of other exciting news at the clinic. The Knights of Columbus raised most of the funds for the machine. The Supreme Knights matched the funds, and other significant donations were made to help the machine get to Sidney.
On behalf of the clinic, McNally said, “We are fully staffed, fully stocked and ready to get women and families through our doors.”
There are also prayer groups available through the counseling options as well as the “Baby Boutique program.”
To learn how you can attend the banquet to hear Pam Tebow speak, call the clinic at (406) 433-7772.