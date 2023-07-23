As a heat wave set down on Sidney during the day, local vendors, organizations, and the community still made it out to Veterans Memorial Park in support of Sidney’s Sunset Fest on Saturday from 4 p.m. to near midnight.
Among the entertainment was the Bluebelly Junction Band onstage and a quick draw auction sponsored by the MonDak Heritage Center.
The Sunset Fest is a rebranding of the traditional Sunrise Festival of the Arts that the chamber used to put on in the summer as a fundraiser for the organization featuring local producers from artists to retailers and food venders, and live entertainment, putting a special emphasis on the arts.
Kali Godrey, executive director of the Sidney Area Chamber of Commerce & Agriculture, said the event was scheduled for the evening to keep people out of the mid-summer heat.
“We wanted to get out of the heat which has not worked out well,” she said smiling.
“There are local vendors and all kinds of people here,” Lisa Gorder, Chamber Project Assistant said. “It’s a great thing for our community just to get out and get together to have fun.”
Another chamber event at the Sunset Fest was the first Business by Kids, an entrepreneurial program for children and youth meant to show them business skills.
Contestants included
The Beaded Beauties
Sonic Designs
Jaecee Pelvit
Allison’s Cookie Creations
The Caroll Brothers
Home Bro’s Lemonade
Ashtyn Johnston
The Four Flower Petals
Colin Coryell
The Alvastad Girls
Safari Sucker Stand
Winners were:
Most money made: Jaecee Lelvit
Best sales pitch: Collin Coryell
Best customer service: The Four Flower Petals
Most creative product: Jaecee Pelvit
Best overall: Safari Sucker Stand
Executive Director Nikki Bailey of the MonDak Heritage Center and her staff had a booth at the Sunset Fest and sponsored a Quick Draw contest.
“We have four artists who have an hour to take a blank canvas and take it all the way to a finished product,” Bailey said.
“Then we have an auction and all the proceeds go to the Heritage Center for arts programming for the area,” she said.
Painting anything using oils to watercolors, Bailey said the artists only stipulation is the stick with the hour’s time deadline.
“Within an hour they will have a finished product that anyone can hang on their wall. They are really beautiful pieces,” she said. “It is our first year doing this. I hope it grows from here.”
“It is a fun community activity that’s free for anyone to watch and a chance to own priceless artwork that anyone can purchase,” Bailey said.