Collin Coryell makes balloon animals for customers at Sunset Fest

Collin Coryell, 11, of Sidney makes balloon animals for customers at Sunset Fest.

 Greg Hitchcock

As a heat wave set down on Sidney during the day, local vendors, organizations, and the community still made it out to Veterans Memorial Park in support of Sidney’s Sunset Fest on Saturday from 4 p.m. to near midnight.

Sandee Lundby and DeeAnn Johnson

Sandee Lundby (left) and DeeAnn Johnson of Moji Life.

Among the entertainment was the Bluebelly Junction Band onstage and a quick draw auction sponsored by the MonDak Heritage Center.

Big Sky Cookie Company

A customer is served from Big Sky Cookie Company at Sunset Fest.


