The Sidney Parks and Recreation Committee met Tuesday to discuss the ramifications of installing a permanent concrete bulkhead at Svarre Municipal Pool.
The swim team has agreed to pay for the permanent bulkhead.
The bulkhead would be used to separate the pool into an obstacle course for swimmers.
Jeff Hintz, city public works director, said his concern is the amount of weight that would be sitting on the floor.
“I have mixed feelings about this,” he said.
With 65 tons of steel and a six inch bore, Hintz exclaimed that there is plenty of steel on the floor.
“We could put liners in, but that does not always work,” Hintz said.
Mayor Rick Norby asked if the pool settles, what would be the city’s options?
“What is the life of the pool?” he said.
Jordan Mayer, project engineer for Interstate Engineering, represented the pool’s aquatics group - the Tiger Sharks swim team - that wishes to get the green light to advance the permanent bulkhead concept. The swim team currently uses a temporary movable docking system.
“We want to alleviate the city’s concerns,” Mayer said.
He speculated that the pool would last an additional 20 years.
Parks and Recreation Committee Chairman Councilman Frank DiFonzo praised the good the swim team does for the community, but said they do not represent the entire community.
“We want to best serve both the swim team and the community at the same time,” DiFonzo said.
DiFonzo wanted to make sure the concrete bulkhead would benefit the entire community and also not put too much strain on the pool.
“Do we want another 20 to 30 years out of the pool without structural issues?” he said. “What if we find out we need to replace the pool after five years?”
The concrete bulkhead would split the 50 meter pool into half, and into two 25 meter pools.
DiFonzo said without the permanent bulkhead, it leaves the pool for other things.
“A permanent structure eliminates this,” he said.
It was decided that $145,000 would be transferred to the pool CIP fund for repainting and raising the shallow end of the south side of the pool, that the swim team would continue to use the temporary dock next year, and that further research into the permanent concrete bulkhead would be made to the committee before making a decision to allow the construction of the bulkhead.
Mayer said if the committee permitted the concrete bulkhead, construction would begin after next year’s swim season allowing for more fundraising with businesses.
Tanya Garsjo, the pool manager, said she didn’t expect to get a decision right away.
“We understand that we will not get the permanent bulkhead for next season. If we promote swim lessons and family orientation, this will help the community,” she said.
