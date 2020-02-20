The Boys & Girls Club (BGC) of Richland County is proud to announce Tai Trudell as its February Youth of the Month for the 2019–2020 school year.
Tai was nominated by the BGC staff and voted for by her fellow Club members. She is the daughter of Tana Kamp and Troy Trudell, and has two siblings (Tierrany and Trevin).
Her favorite thing to do at the Club is going outside and playing with friends. She is in Mrs. McLaughlin’s 4th grade class, and her favorite subjects to study are math and science.
When Tai grows up, she would like to work as a dental hygienist.
Tai is well-respected by members and staff alike. Her kind demeanor is welcoming to others, and she always comes in with a smile on her face. She has been a member at the afterschool program for a few years now, and everyone looks forward to watching her grow and succeed.
Congratulations Tai!