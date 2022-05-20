Leadership Montana, the Mansfield Center, and the League of Women Voters are collaborating to create an interactive experience to celebrate the 50th Anniversary of the Montana Constitution. A series of concurrent “We the People” community discussions about Montana’s Constitution will be held in nine cities and towns throughout the state. These conversations will be free and open to the public.
Through this event, Montanans will have a chance to observe a live-streamed discussion facilitated by Rob Saldin, Director of the Mansfield Center’s Ethics and Public Affairs Program, featuring Mae Nan Ellingson, Constitutional Delegate, and Anthony Johnstone, a constitutional scholar from the University of Montana's Blewett School of Law. Together they will discuss how Montana values inform the meaning of the Constitution.
After the panel ends, participants will have a chance to engage in a facilitated, interactive conversation about the Constitution and the Montana values that inform the fundamental principles and provisions that guide how we govern our state.
The local events will be held from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. on Monday, May 23rd in several Montana towns, including Sidney, at the Sidney Extension Service Meeting Room, located at 1499 Central Avenue.