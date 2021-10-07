The Sidney High School drama club treated spectators to its own special twist on the classic Robin Hood tale during its showings of the play on October 1, 2 and 3.
Christy Pierce, the director of the play, said the additions to the story made for a fun experience for the students who put it on, and the crowd reception was great for each of the three nights.
In Sidney’s version of the tale, Robin Hood and his merry men did what they do in the classic version: Take money from the rich and give it to the poor.
However, the series of events that Robin Hood experienced were a bit different.
“In our story, what happens is Robin Hood ends up getting caught, and his merry men rescue him in the end; and almost everyone dies,” Pierce said with a laugh.
The process of changing the story heavily involves the student actors.
Pierce said she likes to give her students the characters and see what they do with it, so the story they presented evolved into what it came to be.
“This group of kids creates amazing backstories, that half I can’t even follow, but they enjoy coming up with backstories for their characters. When they can justify it and it actually works with what we’re doing, I’m not going to say no,” Pierce said.
In total, 20 kids put the show together and acted in it, and Pierce said they were the powerhouses that made it what it turned out to be.
Pierce decided to do Robin Hood back in the spring, and she said when she looks at what plays to do, she usually prioritizes the returning cast that she will have. A big part of the returning talent was a group of nearly 10 seniors, who she has worked with all throughout high school.
She added that since she has a lot of boys in drama club, Robin Hood seemed fitting.
“They enjoyed killing each other in the sword fights,” she said with a chuckle.
After seeing the students perform, Pierce had nothing but praise for how they did.
“Nothing would be possible without the wonderful kids. They pulled off amazing performances,” she said.
With the fall play completed, Pierce has a lot on her plate in the coming weeks/months.
She is the drama coach for the speech, drama and debate team at SHS, and practices have already begun for them.
The first competition is in November, with more to follow. Pierce said she will likely have the idea of what to do for the spring show in January, and until then, her and the students will bounce ideas back-and-forth.