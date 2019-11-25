Kyle Severson appeared in Seventh Judicial District Court in front of Judge Olivia Rieger Monday afternoon after refusing to leave his jail cell last week to appear on amended charges. Severson was charged with deliberate homicide for the shooting death of Tyler Hayden in July.
The state added a charge for tampering with a witness or informant for allegedly attempting to influence three witnesses to change their stories about the night Hayden was shot and killed in the Loaf N' Jug parking lot in Sidney.
Severson pled not guilty to the amended charge and has previously pled not guilty to the charge of deliberate homicide.
If convicted, in addition to the maximum life imprisonment sentence deliberate homicide carries, Severson could face a potential additional 10 years imprisonment and $55,000 in fines.
A subsequent hearing was set for Wednesday, Dec. 11, at 11:30 a.m.