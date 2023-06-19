The Essential Air Service (EAS) Task Force recommended Cape Air as the region’s air carrier after deliberations in Billings on June 13.
If recommendations are approved by the U.S. Department of Transportation, Cape Air will serve for another four years effective Jan. 1.
Cape Air serves the communities of Havre, Glasgow, Wolf Point, Sidney, and Glendive with its hub in Billings.
“We recommend Cape Air mainly for consistency and the fact that their services are really good,” EAS task force chairman Walter McNutt said. “Historically, they provide service for about 10,000 passengers a year out of Sidney.”
Other airlines that fought for the four-year contract were Boutique Airlines and Southern Airways Express.
“When you change carriers, there is a period of pure frustration and conflict that takes place for a period of time to get the public to realize you have a different airline, a different reservation system, and different numbers to call,” McNutt said.
Sidney-Richland Regional Airport is one of the beneficiaries of the service that Cape Air provides. A recent survey during the oil boom years showed an $11 million economic impact on the community as the result of the airport.
Today, the airport has a brisk business with a medevac emergency flight service stationed on site, McNutt said, with an average flight of one per day.
“We don’t have an interstate. We don’t have a rail system. We don’t have a bus service. So, the airline is our main method of transportation,” he said.
McNutt explained 40 percent of passengers fly from Sidney to Billings for medical and business reasons, the remaining 60 percent connecting to further flights from Billings.
“Out of Billings, you can get anywhere in the U.S.. and the world,” McNutt said.
Cape Air has served the region for the last ten years.
McNutt said the decision for recommending Cape Air was unanimous among the task force members composed of all the communities that the carrier serves.
“All five communities are happy with the service that Cape Air is providing. They do a yeoman’s job of making sure their flights are on time,” McNutt said.