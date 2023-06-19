Walter McNutt and Ryan Huotari

Walter McNutt (l) and Ryan Huotari (r), airport manager, at the Sidney - Richland Regional Airport. Cape Air was recommended for another four years as the airport's passenger carrier.

 Greg Hitchcock

The Essential Air Service (EAS) Task Force recommended Cape Air as the region’s air carrier after deliberations in Billings on June 13.

If recommendations are approved by the U.S. Department of Transportation, Cape Air will serve for another four years effective Jan. 1.



Tags

Load comments