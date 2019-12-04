Tim Fine, MSU Extension agent for Richland County, attended the Tourism and Business Improvement District (TBID) meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 4, to request $2,000 for MonDak Ag Days, set for March 2020.
TBID funds local events based on potential for room nights at hotels and event growth. Fine said while the event hasn't had a steady increase in attendance, the last few years have been better attended. TBID, made up of representatives from local hotels, granted MonDak Ag Days the requested amount to support the event.
For pre-approved grants in 2020, that brings the committee to just over $14,000. In 2019, TBID granted $55,156.14 to local entities. Members celebrated the amount at the last meeting of 2019.
In other news
- TBID voted to pay Sidney Chamber of Commerce $250 for its 2020 membership, based on the new dues structure. Previously, the committee had agreed on $100 under the old structure. TBID will also be matching the $250 for Richland Economic Development Corps.
- Kelly Leitheiser was voted in as the representative for Holiday Inn Express.