Jon Tester

U.S. Sen. Jon Tester (D–MT), ranking member of the U.S. Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee.

More than 66,000 Montana veterans have been exposed to toxins while wearing a uniform in the armed services, causing health care issues that were going unaddressed for decades, Sen. Jon Tester said Wednesday during a media call to talk about recent passage of the Honoring our PACT act.

The long-sought bill has passed the Senate 84 to 14, and now heads to President Joe Biden’s desk for a signature.



