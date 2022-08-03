More than 66,000 Montana veterans have been exposed to toxins while wearing a uniform in the armed services, causing health care issues that were going unaddressed for decades, Sen. Jon Tester said Wednesday during a media call to talk about recent passage of the Honoring our PACT act.
The long-sought bill has passed the Senate 84 to 14, and now heads to President Joe Biden’s desk for a signature.
Named after Sgt. First Class Heath Robinson, who died in 2020 from toxic exposure during his military service, the PACT act expands care for post 9/11 veterans, expands the VA’s list of service presumptions, improves resources for VA claims processing, and creates a better framework to handle future presumed connections to toxic exposures for military service personnel.
“When I first introduced this bill, it was called the Cost of War Act last year, and we set out with a clear goal, to right the wrongs of decades and inactions and, quite frankly, failures by our government,” Tester said during the call. “And that failure was to provide all eras of toxin-exposed veterans the VA care and the benefits they earned.”
The PACT Act does exactly that, Tester said, and has been decades in the making.
“I am glad that my colleagues across the aisle ends up joining me, and putting Montana and America’s bravest, and sending this bill to the President’s desk,” Tester said. “The bottom line, though, is this bill isn’t Democratic or Republican, it’s American. And it needed to be passed by the United States Senate. It’s that simple. It’s a bill that was way, way, way too important to let typical DC politics get in the way.”
The VA is already working on the program ahead of its signing, Tester also said during the call. He believes the act will be game changing even in Montana, even if the state is unlikely to be chosen for one of the free regional sets up to deal with toxic exposures from burn pits, or other releases.
Now that these things are covered under the PACT Act, veterans in states that don’t have a regional center will be able to go and obtain care from the private sector in the state.
“It’s a game changer,” Tester said. “It’s going to do a lot of really good things to be able to allow our veterans in Montana to stay in Montana if that is what they choose.”
TAKE ACTION
Learn more about how to file a claim under the PACT Act program online at:
800 698 2411
Reactions to the Honoring our PACT Act’s passage
The bill was widely supported by the MonDak’s Congressional delegation in both the House and Senate.
“I was glad to vote for the ‘PACT Act’ to deliver disability and health benefits earned by Montana veterans suffering from toxic exposure that occurred during their military service,” Daines said. “In recent days, I worked to ensure the VA is held accountable for meeting the needs of these veterans while also preventing big spenders in Washington from funding unrelated programs. While I’m disappointed these improvements did not pass, the ‘PACT Act’ passed with my full support. I look forward to it becoming law in the very near future.”
Sen. John Hoeven is a member of the Senate Military Construction and Veterans Affairs Appropriations Committee, and also voted for the legislation.
“This legislation fulfills our promise to veterans who fought for and defended our nation, often at great personal cost to themselves,” said Hoeven. “This bill ensures veterans suffering from conditions due to toxic exposure from their time of service receive the health care and benefits they have earned, an important investment in their health and well-being.”
Sen. Cramer also supported the legislation but said he is concerned about its implementation being left to the Department of Veterans Affairs.
“For the first time in our nation’s history, we are providing health care benefits stemming from exposure to toxic substances during military service for all veterans ranging from Vietnam to the Global War on Terror,” Cramer said. “The PACT Act provides veterans with access and resources to services and care. It is unfortunate this bill did not follow regular order and was not refined through the amendment process. Implementation and its success will ultimately fall to the Department of Veterans Affairs. I urge them to be nimble and responsive to veterans’ needs while making sure those already in the system are not neglected.”