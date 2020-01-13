For the chocolate lovers, the 13th Annual Celebrating Chocolate fundraising gala is happening Saturday, Feb. 8, at 7 p.m., at the MonDak Heritage Center, 120 Third Avenue SE, Sidney. This year you’ll get a taste of Morocco through color and samples of dishes offered. You’ll enjoy an amazing menu of sweets and savories crafted to fit the theme by Simply Scrumptious, and a silent auction that will have the perfect gift for someone you love. Tickets are $60/person or $50/MDHC Members. All proceeds benefit MDHC exhibits, programs, and collections preservation.
Performing this year is Seffarine, led by Moroccan singer Lamiae Naki and oud player/flamenco guitarist Nat Hulskamp. Their music embraces and extends Naki's rich heritage, which spans from Moorish Spain to the Sahara, by mixing Arabic Andalusi music with Manuel Gutierrez's explosive flamenco footwork, the grooves of acclaimed bassist Damian Erskine and the exotic instrumentation of Persian master multi-instrumentalist Bobak Salehi. These diverse backgrounds meld into an intoxicating blend of ancient and modern that Bass Player Magazine describes as a “gorgeous intersection of Spanish flamenco, Arabic and Andalusian music, Persian classical, and jazz”. Seffarine takes its name from the ancient metalworking square in Lamiae's home city of Fes, Morocco. Her family is well known in the Seffarine as master metalworkers continuing the tradition today. The square dates back to the 9th century and is famous for the complex rhythms that can be heard from the blacksmiths' hammers.
Tickets can be purchased the following ways. Visit the MonDak Heritage Center Tuesday – Friday from 10 am to 4 pm or Saturday from 1 to 4 pm. Call MDHC at (406) 433-3500. Or order tickets online at www.mondakheritagecenter.org. Celebrating Chocolate is sponsored by Stockman Bank and ONEOK.
MonDak Heritage Center is open Tuesday-Friday from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. and Saturday from 1-4 p.m.. Admission is free. For more information call (406) 433-3500 or e-mail mdhc@richland.org.