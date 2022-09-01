Purchase Access

The MonDak Heritage Center is proud to present the 41st Annual Quilt & Needlework Show, opening on August 31, 2022, and running through October 1, 2022. This colorful exhibit features dozens of quilts and needlework form local and regional quilters, crafters, and artists.

Come enjoy the fine detail and intricate design of each piece. Then have your voice heard as you vote for you favorites. The top three vote getters in the People’s Choice Awards will receive prizes, $50 for First Place, $30 for Second Place, and $20 for Third Place.



