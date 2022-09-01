The MonDak Heritage Center is proud to present the 41st Annual Quilt & Needlework Show, opening on August 31, 2022, and running through October 1, 2022. This colorful exhibit features dozens of quilts and needlework form local and regional quilters, crafters, and artists.
Come enjoy the fine detail and intricate design of each piece. Then have your voice heard as you vote for you favorites. The top three vote getters in the People’s Choice Awards will receive prizes, $50 for First Place, $30 for Second Place, and $20 for Third Place.
Join us on from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, for a Sewing Guild Community Service Day. At the Sewing Guild Service Day, those in attendance will be sewing Stockings For Soldiers. All materials and supplies will be provided by the Sewing Guild and there will be an extra sewing machine, so please come and participate in this worthwhile project.
Featured this year will be a display of quilt tops sewed by Jacki Young as part of the American Hero Quilts project. Started by a determined Washing State woman with the dream of presenting every wounded warrior returning from war with a ”hug” of appreciation in the form of an exceptional patriotic heirloom quality quilt. Each quilt is unique, created by many loving hands from across the country. Many are Long-Arm quilted by the creators of the project.
MDHC member Jacki Young became involved in this worthwhile project after retiring from Fairview School Districts as the District Clerk for 25 years. Jacki creates quilt tops, and then passes them along to the women of the Piece Makers Quilting Guild in Forsyth, Montana. These dedicated women finish the quilts and ship them to Washington State, where they are given to men and women at the Veterans Hospital.
The MonDak Heritage Center is funded in part by coal severance taxes paid based upon coal mined in Montana and deposited in Montana’s cultural and aesthetic projects trust fund.
The MonDak Heritage Center is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday. Admission is FREE. MDHC will be closed on Saturday Sept. 3rd. For more information call (406) 433-3500 or e-mail mdhc@richland.org.