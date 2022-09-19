The gospel — and the GOP — according to J.D. Hall

Hall speaks at an event titled “Keeping the Blue Dots at Bay” hosted by state Sen. Theresa Manzella, R-Hamilton, in 2021. Credit: Screenshot via YouTube

 Montana Free Press screenshot

The clock had just passed 11 p.m. on May 11, 2022, and Jordan Daniel Hall, the Baptist preacher, website publisher, and self-appointed enforcer of religious and political purity was driving through his adopted home of Sidney, Montana with two guns, a fixed-blade knife around his neck, another in his boot, and a baggie full of prescription pills when police sirens lit up behind him.

It was a bad night in a bad year for J.D. Hall.



