My father and uncles, who grew up in Savage, Montana, all served their country during World War II. Many of the major battles and milestones were in the news in the past couple years in relation to marking the 75th anniversary. I decided to try to figure out each of their contributions.
My grandparents were Joseph and Mary Hart. They were homestead farmers living two miles north of Savage and later moved to town. In the early 1940s, all of the Hart siblings were drawn into the US effort in WWII. The two daughters were married to soldiers. They all returned alive, some from brutal combat zones. They had been living very simply and very rural, before plumbing and rural electrification, and had never been anywhere outside of eastern Montana.
In the 1940 census, the four sons were still living at home. Joe - age 34, John - 29, George - 24 and Edgar (known as Spike) 21. Lucille - 27, was teaching school but coming home every summer. Dorothy - 31, came home with her baby to live in Savage early in the war when her husband enlisted. I think about all of the young adults and their friends, in and out of the house and around the dining room table and then they are pulled away. Parents’ lives must have been fraught with anxiety listening to war news on the radio.
An address book from the 1940s was found in a box of inherited old family photos which provided clues. There is an online source available for subscription, fold3.com, with many searchable military records. I have some memories of conversations, but adults don’t discuss war atrocities when a young niece comes to visit. Our family has a small collection of memorabilia which also provided insight.
The eldest son, Joe D. Hart, had an interesting start to life. He was born at the stagecoach station at Tokna in Dawson County, which is now a farm field. During the war, he trained at the US Navy training center, Farragut Station, near Coeur d’Alene, ID. He was found on the daily muster of a Navy aircraft carrier ship, a unit of the Carrier Transport Squadron, Pacific Fleet, with the task of transporting aircraft, materials and personnel to support front line carrier operations. His rank in the Navy in WWII was Seaman 1st Class, Aviation Machinist Mate. The ship and crew had participated in support of the invasion of Iwo Jima and the Battle of Okinawa. After the war, he stayed in the Seattle area where his unit had done some of their training. He also married there.
His daughter, Dorothy Hart, was a rural school teacher who married Harry F. Blackburn, who was listed in the 1940 census as an assistant school principal in Glendive. Uncle Harry enlisted in 1940 and never looked back. He went from working in schools in rural Montana to being a Private in the army, later promoted to a full Colonel. The family lived at a base in Germany during WWII followed by many other bases. He was part of the 16th Armored Division which arrived in France in stages in February 1945 and processed into the European Theater of Operations. He saw service in Korea leading troops and also served in other areas of armed conflict. He was wounded thirteen times. He is on a list for being seriously wounded by missile fire in North Korea. H. F. Blackburn was awarded a Silver Star and the United Nations Medal of Honor among other medals. The home address we used for Christmas cards and family correspondence was Blue Ridge Summit, PA, which I see now is the home of the “Underground Pentagon” and a nuclear bunker.
Another daughter, Lucille Hart, who also a school teacher, married Harold Fay, of Stipek, a small town near Glendive. She traveled to join him and later married away from home at Kootenai, ID in 1941. He must have been at a base there for training. They later had an address at March Field, CA where he was a 1st Lieutenant. March Field is currently home to an Air Force Base, but there wasn’t an Air Force branch at the time he was there. The Attack on Pearl Harbor in December 1941 quickly brought March Field into the business of training aircrews. Throughout World War II, many soon-to-be-famous bombardment groups performed their final training at March before embarking for duty in the Pacific. I haven’t been able to identify if Harold ever went overseas. Lucille and Harold were together only during the war years and I never met him, but decided I could count him as another veteran uncle from rural Montana.
George W. Hart graduated from Airplane Mechanic School in Missouri. He served in the Army Air Corps at Hill Field in Ogden, Utah. Hill Field was the 482nd Base Headquarters and Air Base Squadron. The US Army Air Corps established numerous airfields in Utah for training pilots and aircrews for fighters and bombers. Their planes flew from England as the 482d Bombardment Group. He stayed state-side supporting these planes in the mechanic sheds at Hillfield. He returned to Montana after the war, living in Darby.
Edgar Hart was in the 63rd Infantry Division, training at Camp Cook, CA, traveling overseas in 1944. They fought in European campaigns in Rhineland and Central Europe. The unit is known as “Blood and Fire.” It is recorded that they saw 119 days of combat. The 63rd Infantry Division was recognized as a liberating unit by the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum in 2000, meaning he played a part in liberating the death camps. Family stories say that this affected him deeply. He recovered enough to resume his life in Glendive, marrying and working as a carpenter.
My father, John Hart, started at Camp Rucker Alabama in the 81st Infantry Division, known as the “Wildcats.” This division invaded Anger Island Palau, coming ashore in wave after wave of troops. The Wildcats also helped capture Peleliu Island, famous for its honeycomb of caves holding the armed enemy. The Battle of Peleliu resulted in the highest casualty rate of any amphibious assault in American military history. Then on to Aomori, Japan which had been bombed by B29s before the 81st became the Occupation Force. He stayed for the duration of the war, discharging in December 1945 after nearly four years. After the war, he worked on dams and irrigation projects in Montana.
I feel it is an honor to figure out what the six members of my Hart family from the Savage, MT area did during the war. We honor their service this Veteran’s Day.