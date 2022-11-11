My father and uncles, who grew up in Savage, Montana, all served their country during World War II. Many of the major battles and milestones were in the news in the past couple years in relation to marking the 75th anniversary. I decided to try to figure out each of their contributions.

My grandparents were Joseph and Mary Hart. They were homestead farmers living two miles north of Savage and later moved to town. In the early 1940s, all of the Hart siblings were drawn into the US effort in WWII. The two daughters were married to soldiers. They all returned alive, some from brutal combat zones. They had been living very simply and very rural, before plumbing and rural electrification, and had never been anywhere outside of eastern Montana.

THANK A VET

Joe Hart
THANK A VET

Dorothy and Harold Blackburn in Savage, MT
THANK A VET

Lucille Hart and Harold Faye
THANK A VET

Spike Hart at home with his niece, Kayla Blackburn
THANK A VET

John Hart in the Phillipines


Tags

Load comments