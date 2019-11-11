Community members can get in the holiday spirit together starting Sunday, Nov. 17, at the annual Lighting of the Bridge celebration in Fairview. Activities include a vendor and craft show, possible encounters with Santa, food and fireworks at Sundheim Park.
Ray Trumpower with Fairview Chamber of Commerce and Friends of the Fairview Bridge said people can expect the craft and vendor show to have similar numbers to last year. The show will take place at Fairview High School from 10 a.m. — 3 p.m.
“Every year there are about 40 vendors,” he said. “There are a lot of local vendors that make a lot of local stuff, photographers, chalk art, and there are some dealers with candles, jewelry, that sort of stuff.”
After the craft show, people can head to the bridge to enjoy chili and hot dogs from Fairview High School’s Mrs. Hopes’ FCCLA group. Free-will donations will be accepted for food.
One possible change this year is the horse-drawn carriage rides. Traditionally, Katelynn Dynneson provides those, but suffered a horse loss this year.
“We’ve been trying to fill the spot and we haven’t gotten that verified yet. We are trying,” Trumpower said.
Children attending might have a chance to spot Santa and Mrs. Claus wandering around the park, if they can take time out of their busy holiday schedules.
Like every year, people are welcomed to bring their lighted ornaments to hang in the park along with ornaments hung by Fairview Chamber of Commerce.
This year, Fairview High School’s Jim Hardy and his agriculture classes are working on rehabbing the lights for the bridge. Trumpower said they’ve been working on them since last week. Also chipping in is Dean Oakland, who will be providing diesel generators to power the bridge lights.
Park activities begin at 5 p.m., with fireworks scheduled for 7 p.m.