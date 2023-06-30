The MonDak Heritage Center (MDHC) is hosting a reception for Montana artist Pat Olding on Friday, July 7th from 5pm – 7pm. Olding’s art exhibition Montana Fabric will be on display at the MDHC until August 26th.

The Montana Fabric exhibition contains paintings that incorporate Montana quilt patterns, wildlife, and images of the west. With a palette knife, Olding pairs majestic animals with painted Montana graphic quilt patterns on each of her canvases.



