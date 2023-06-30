The MonDak Heritage Center (MDHC) is hosting a reception for Montana artist Pat Olding on Friday, July 7th from 5pm – 7pm. Olding’s art exhibition Montana Fabric will be on display at the MDHC until August 26th.
The Montana Fabric exhibition contains paintings that incorporate Montana quilt patterns, wildlife, and images of the west. With a palette knife, Olding pairs majestic animals with painted Montana graphic quilt patterns on each of her canvases.
She finds the process of combining these two unlikely elements challenging, thrilling and also enlightening. Olding combined the two with the belief they both represent Montana and are diverse enough to metaphorically represent all the many threads of the state. The treads define humanity that makes Montana.
The concept for this show came about after reading that Sidney, Montana women created quilts for auction during WWI & II. These unsung talents were used to support the war efforts.
“I thought if I recolonized these efforts with some of the most majestic elements of Montana, they would be seen too as equal threads and in so doing recognize all the talents, all the efforts, all the treads of Montana Fabric. The spark was ignited,” Olding said.
“My goal is to create a path of discovery for viewers and invite new awareness. By exploring and reimaging color and pattern I aim to engage the viewers’ eye. I paint Montana, from the ivory rump elk and dusty cowboy to the glistening trout-filled rivers," she explained. "My paintings have transformed from still life and urban landscape to amortizing subjects of Montana, rodeo action, wild and ranch animals plus breath- taking vistas."
"My palette knife allows me to smash, scrape and layer colors. These layered strokes create a history of marks that permanently interlocks with each subject. My paintings come to life with beautiful lighting, lush streaks of color, and texture," Olding said.
Stop by the reception at the MonDak Heritage Center on July 7th to meet the artist and discuss her techniques and inspiration behind her beautiful pieces. Light refreshments will be served and the reception is free and open to the public.
The MonDak Heritage Center is funded in part by coal severance taxes paid based upon coal mined in Montana and deposited in Montana's cultural and aesthetic projects trust fund. The MonDak Heritage Center is open Tuesday-Friday from 10-4 and Saturday from 1-4. Admission is FREE. For more information call (406) 433-3500 or e-mail mdhc@richland.org. Visit us online at www.mondakheritagecenter.org