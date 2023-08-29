Buffalo Crossing the Missouri by J.K Ralston

'Buffalo Crossing the Missouri' by J.K Ralston

 MonDak Heritage Center

A'Lisa Scott, granddaughter and family spokesperson for artist J. K Ralston, will give a talk about Ralston's life, his art, and his legacy of recording the Old West at the MonDak Heritage Center on Sept. 8 at 6 p.m. Scott will share Ralston’s life and the paintings, sketches and sculptures to which he dedicated his life’s work.

A’Lisa Scott is a native Montanan and J.K. Ralston’s granddaughter. In 1991, Scott became the family spokesperson for J.K. Ralston Studio Inc., a non-profit formed by her family and patrons of Ralston’s lifetime dedication to the recording of the Old West through his art. She has become passionate about her family’s history and how it helped shape the early days of Montana. Her grandfather’s work inspires her to tell his story. The life of a young cowhand, the husband and father he became and the life he and her grandmother lived all while artfully depicting Montana’s most significant histories through his beautiful paintings, sculptures, and sketches.



