A'Lisa Scott, granddaughter and family spokesperson for artist J. K Ralston, will give a talk about Ralston's life, his art, and his legacy of recording the Old West at the MonDak Heritage Center on Sept. 8 at 6 p.m. Scott will share Ralston’s life and the paintings, sketches and sculptures to which he dedicated his life’s work.
A’Lisa Scott is a native Montanan and J.K. Ralston’s granddaughter. In 1991, Scott became the family spokesperson for J.K. Ralston Studio Inc., a non-profit formed by her family and patrons of Ralston’s lifetime dedication to the recording of the Old West through his art. She has become passionate about her family’s history and how it helped shape the early days of Montana. Her grandfather’s work inspires her to tell his story. The life of a young cowhand, the husband and father he became and the life he and her grandmother lived all while artfully depicting Montana’s most significant histories through his beautiful paintings, sculptures, and sketches.
An exhibit of the MDHC’s vast permanent collection of Ralston’s works will be on display during this presentation. Come learn more about J.K. Ralston, the famous painter of the MonDak and the Old West, & view his works from our permanent collection. The event is free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be served.
The MonDak Heritage Center is funded in part by coal severance taxes paid based upon coal mined in Montana and deposited in Montana's cultural and aesthetic projects trust fund. The MonDak Heritage Center is open Tuesday-Friday from 10-4 and Saturday from 1-4. Admission is FREE. For more information call (406) 433-3500 or e-mail mdhc@richland.org. Visit us online at www.mondakheritagecenter.org