Sidney High School student actors took the the stage this past weekend to put on Agatha Christie’s “The Mousetrap” under the direction of Sidney Drama Club director Christy Pierce.
Senior Emma Cundiff played the part of Mollie Ralston, and senior Colten Dahl played the part of Christopher Wren. These two are the longest acting students currently in Drama Club according to the playbill, having started their acting journey in sixth grade at Sidney Middle School.
“I do two plays a year. I look at my returning actors and what parts they would fill, but I always leave it open for everyone,” Pierce said. “I try to find a role that fits them as an actor and that showcases their talent, but doesn’t make the high school kid uncomfortable on stage. Emma Cundiff’s role was perfect for Mollie.”
Pierce wore many hats during the production to include directing, teaching, doing behind-the-scenes prepwork for the show, and doing technical lighting. She even brought in her dog, Charlie, for a special appearance during the show’s intermission.
Making its first official premier in London’s West End in 1952, the show ran continuously until March of 202 when it was temporarily discontinued due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It made its comeback in May of 2021 and is now the longest continuously running play in history.
Pierce said that one of the best parts about the show running so long is that some of the actors who were once cast as young characters have been able to return to stage and play older characters in the show.
“It’s had hundreds of different actors. It is just phenomenal that this is a play that has been around this long,” Pierce said.