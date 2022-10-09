Sidney High School student actors took the the stage this past weekend to put on Agatha Christie’s “The Mousetrap” under the direction of Sidney Drama Club director Christy Pierce.

Senior Emma Cundiff played the part of Mollie Ralston, and senior Colten Dahl played the part of Christopher Wren. These two are the longest acting students currently in Drama Club according to the playbill, having started their acting journey in sixth grade at Sidney Middle School.



Tags

Load comments