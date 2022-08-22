Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Shadd and Amanda Cullinan, sole owners of the Ranger Lounge and Casino since 2021, knew from the beginning that they wanted to spruce up and utilize the back room of their establishment for more than just the occasional event. So, while on a trip to Deadwood, SD in April 2022 they gleaned inspiration and came back with a plan.

Among the inspirations is a new robotic server, affectionately named “Rosie” by employees, and probably the biggest attention grabber in all the renovations.



Load comments