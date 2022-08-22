Shadd and Amanda Cullinan, sole owners of the Ranger Lounge and Casino since 2021, knew from the beginning that they wanted to spruce up and utilize the back room of their establishment for more than just the occasional event. So, while on a trip to Deadwood, SD in April 2022 they gleaned inspiration and came back with a plan.
Among the inspirations is a new robotic server, affectionately named “Rosie” by employees, and probably the biggest attention grabber in all the renovations.
“We first saw a robot like Rosie when we were in Deadwood,” said Shadd. “I wondered how we could keep our servers in front of the customers for the best customer service experience, so Rosie just does the running and helps deliver food.”
Rosie calibrates her location in the bar and restaurant with sensors in the ceiling. She has a number for every table and can also be programmed just to make the rounds which will come in handy for large events where appetizers are served. She can also play Christmas carols and sing ‘Happy Birthday.’ Rosie is the only Matradee Richtech robot in Montana.
The Ranger Lounge & Casino’s renovation also includes another one and only, housed in the back room that used to be closed off.
Once full of tables, chairs, and boxes, that space is now equipped with Vegas-style Sportsbook — the only one in Montana. The video wall is able to show five games at once which will come in handy since the Ranger has NFL Sunday Ticket and can show every game available. Patrons can also relax in the comfort o one of nine Sportsbook chairs. That’s right, folks, these are the same chairs that you’d find in the upscale hotels and casinos in Las Vegas.
Bar top keno machines are also unique to the area. Ranger has the only bar-top keno machines gaming operation Golden Entertainment in northeastern Montana, the owners say. However, patrons don’t have to be betting on sports to enjoy the once primarily closed-off space and the Cullinans assure the door won’t be closed again.
“Sidney has a great commitment to all of their sports leagues,” Shadd added, “and sports gaming has become huge.”
Tables and chairs are set up so private parties can still be held in the events area, which can accommodate 50 people and is equipped with it’s own sound system. Additionally, the entire bar has a new PA system to play music throughout the building and all the electronics are operated from iPads.
“The staff likes the changes and we try to do whatever we can to help them in any way. In a world where a lot of places are looking for employees, we’re very grateful for our staff. They are fantastic and dependable, and we haven’t had any staffing issues,” said Shadd.
The couple credits Raleigh Peck and Thomas Quigley from Electricland for their hard work in getting the technological portion of the renovations accomplished.
“They have gone above and beyond,” Shadd notes.
The owners agreed that everyone has had really good things to say about the changes, but their to-do list isn’t done yet. Next up will be the pool table area where they plan to re-do the lighting. For the couple who planned early on to slowly try and fix up the business, they seem to be ahead of schedule and making strides in all the right directions.