The Lodge received a "Superior" rating for their Heart of Community activities for the first two quarters of the year, and are anticipating another. Their next planned fundraiser will be on Sunday, April 16, serving breakfast and collecting funds to benefit the Savage Fire Department.
The Sidney Moose Lodge recently donated a case of Tommy Moose plush dolls to the Roosevelt Medical Center Emergency Medical Services and Fairview Police Department.
The giving doesn't stop there - other Heart of the Community donations for the third quarter (Nov. 2022 - Jan. 2023) included $313 and 10 pounds of food to the Richland County Food Bank, $410 donated to the Lambert Fire Department and other monetary donations to the Lambert Senior Center, Salvation Army, Girl Scouts, VFW Post 4099, Safe Surfin' and the Moose Youth Awareness Program.
The history of the Moose Lodge started in Kentucky in 1888. Dr. Henry Wilson wanted to give men the opportunity to gather socially, care for one another's needs and celebrate life together. Over the years, the organization has expanded to include a Women's Auxiliary, community service projects and caring for the needs of teens, children and seniors.
Today, while it is still a fraternal group, the Moose Lodge is no longer just a men's group; women have just as much say as men. Requirements to be a member include being at least 21 years old.