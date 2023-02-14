MOOSE-SAVAGE FD

The Sidney Moose Lodge will host their annual breakfast fundraiser for the Savage Fire Department on 

Last year's fundraiser yielded $750, and pictured is Mark Delaney presenting the donation to Fire Chief LeRoy Schmierer.

The Lodge received a "Superior" rating for their Heart of Community activities for the first two quarters of the year, and are anticipating another. Their next planned fundraiser will be on Sunday, April 16, serving breakfast and collecting funds to benefit the Savage Fire Department.

The Sidney Moose Lodge recently donated a case of Tommy Moose plush dolls to the Roosevelt Medical Center Emergency Medical Services and Fairview Police Department. 



