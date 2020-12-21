Two friends brainstorming over lunch and coffee can take on just about anything, and that is just how Thee Beautique was born.
Megan Beyer and Skyler Scheetz opened their store in 2018 with a bright idea that they brainstormed over lunch one day. Two cosmetologists offering salon and lash services plus affordable, fashionable clothing.
It’s been an amazing journey so far for the pair — but with a big bump in the road recently. A tragic fire Oct. 29 destroyed the next-door business, Mimi’s Kitchen, which is still closed and working on a comeback plan.
While firefighters quickly brought the fire under control and contained it to Mimi’s, smoke ruined all of Thee Beautique's holiday inventory.
“Thursday, the day of the fire, late at night we were just getting our holiday orders in and I stayed here with Skyler going through it all,” Beyer told the Sidney Herald. “We got a ton of stuff out, and the next day, it was nothing.”
All the soft surfaces — clothes, purses, shoes — were a total loss. A few non-porous items, such as candles, were all that could be salvaged.
Coming back from the fire has been an enormous undertaking. For a clothing store, it's not as simple as just reordering lost inventory.
In retail, ordering generally happens months and months in advance. Most places are shopping for spring inventory by now — as Beyer and Scheetz would normally be as well.
“We didn’t jump ahead because we cannot,” Beyer said. “Customers are coming in looking for winter items, so we just can’t jump ahead to spring.”
The decision to stay with winter items limited their choices more than usual for this time of year, since most of their suppliers are already sold out of that.
The challenge comes also at a critical time of year.
“The holidays is your whole year basically,” Beyer said.
The women have thus worked tirelessly to quickly restock, so they could open for the last few days of the Christmas holiday shopping season.
“We’ll be back to our normal store hours starting with the new year,” Beyer said. “It’s been a waiting game, and we didn’t always have answers as soon as we’d like. But we really try to take it in stride because there is nothing you can do. You can whine about something you didn’t have control over or get busy and get to work.”