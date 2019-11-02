1Attend the Sidney Soccer Association board meeting on Monday, Nov. 4, as they are seeking new board members. No soccer experience needed. Open positions include secretary, concession coordinator, director of soccer facilities, field marshall, referee coordinator, adult ref for travel. If interested, attend the open meeting at 5:30 p.m., Sidney Middle School, first floor, room 125. Use the Verizon side door. Questions, call Shawna Karst at 406-478-4013.
2Learn about an invasive broadleaf at the Palmer amaranth workshop, MSU Extension Office, Sidney, 8:30 a.m., on Tuesday, Nov. 5. The workshop is free. Contact 433-1206 or email timothy.fine@montana.edu for more information.
3For something other than the usual, visit the Legendary Tattoo Expo at the Grand Williston Hotel and Conference Center, beginning 11 a.m., Friday, Nov. 8. It’s a three-day weekend of live tattooing, piercing, competitions, specialty vendors and more.
4On Saturday, Nov. 9, visit the Holiday Bazaar at Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church, Sidney, from 9 a.m. — 2 p.m. Crafts, baked goods and gift baskets. Proceeds go to missions.
5A German dinner will be hosted at Sidney Moose Lodge on Saturday, Nov. 9, from 5:30-6:30 p.m. for members and qualified guests.