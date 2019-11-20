1Enjoy taco soup and dessert at Sidney Moose Lodge on Wednesday, Nov. 20, from 11:30 a.m. — 1 p.m.
2Listen to the State of the Courts address with special guest Judge Luke Savage at the Kiwanis meeting on Thursday, Nov. 21, at 12 p.m., in the Elk’s meeting room.
3On Saturday, Nov. 23, honor Survivor Day, Sidney Middle School, 2-5 p.m. Each year, the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention supports hundreds of large and small Survivor Day events around the world, in which suicide loss survivors come together to find connection, understanding and hope through their shared experience. While each event is unique and offers various programming, all feature an AFSP-produced documentary that offers a message of growth, resilience and connection.
4Also on Saturday, Nov. 23, is the annual Christmas Cookie Walk at Lonsdale United Methodist Church, 8-10 a.m.
5On Sunday, Nov. 24, Sidney Church of the Nazarene is hosting a community Thanksgiving service, beginning at 6 p.m.