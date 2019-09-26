1. The Best of Richland County awards banquet at Sidney Country Club is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 3, with cocktail hour at 6 p.m. and dinner served at 7 p.m. The awards begin at 7:15 p.m.
2. Anyone can attend the banquet by purchasing a ticket, which are available at the Sidney Herald office by calling 433-2403. Tickets are almost sold out, with 13 left at press time.
3. There are 76 awards being given out based on the same number of categories for both businesses and individuals.
4. A total of 30,120 votes were collected for the Best of Richland County contest. It made for a competitive race and the Sidney Herald hope to see all the winners at the banquet dinner on Thursday, Oct. 3, at 6 p.m.