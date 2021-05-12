Graduation season is here, and local seniors are preparing for their big day.
As the ceremonies approach, here are some things to keep in mind for each of the schools in the area and what they are allowing at their graduations.
On Tuesday, May 11, Sidney High School uploaded a preliminary plan for its graduation ceremony on its Facebook page.
Graduation will be Sunday, May 23 at 2 p.m., and it will be held at Swanson Field at Sidney High School. If there is inclement weather, the ceremony will be held in the high school gymnasium.
The final decision on an outdoor ceremony vs an indoor ceremony will be made on Thursday, May 20.
Regarding attendance, each graduate will be allotted a guaranteed 10 tickets, and tickets will be handed out to the graduates at the rehearsal on Friday, May 21.
More tickets (up to five additional ones) may be available if the ceremony will truly be outside, according to the post on Facebook. If there is inclement weather, though, no additional tickets will be awarded.
If anyone has any additional ticket requests, they are to contact the high school office at 406-433-2330 prior to noon on Wednesday, May 19.
There will be a free broadcast of the graduation on the NFHS network, and the plan is subject to change.
Culbertson High School and Fairview High School will have their graduation ceremonies on Saturday, May 22. Culbertson’s ceremony will start at noon and be held in their high school gym, and Fairview’s ceremony will start at 3 p.m. and be held in the south gym.
As for Savage, Richey and Lambert high schools, their graduations will have been held on Saturday, May 15. Savage’s ceremony will start at 1 p.m., Richey's at 3 p.m. and Lambert’s at 10:30 a.m. All three ceremonies will be held at the high schools’ gymnasiums.
Culbertson, Fairview, Richey, Lambert and Savage do not have any attendance limitations or ticket systems. Anyone who wants to attend can show up to the ceremonies.