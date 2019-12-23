Residents of Sidney enjoy the holiday decorations that adorn the business district and beyond every year. Here are some things you might not have know about the city's holiday decorations, with information provided by Sidney Director of Public Works Jeff Hintz.
1. The city's decorations are very old. In the 10 years Hintz has been employed at city hall, not a single new decoration has been purchase. He said many of them are likely decades old.
2. Three years ago, the city switched to all LED bulbs on the Christmas lights, totaling around $1,200-$1,500. The switch has been a lot less maintenance for city crews replacing bulbs, now only needed maybe one or two new bulbs a year.
3. The man hours that go into decorating for the holidays total around 142 hours between six city employees. For tear down, Hintz estimated another 25-30 hours. Areas decorated include Central Avenue, Main Street down to White Drug, Second Street, the Peterson Park pedestrian bridge, a large star in Veterans Park, and lights on the train in Veterans Park.
4. The city typically starts decorating the Monday before Thanksgiving and by Thursday, they are all up and working. The decorations are all tested before making it out of the shop. Crews go out early morning to begin decking the halls around town. Decorations come down the next business day after New Year's Day.
5. Traffic, especially semis with high loads, are hard on the city's decorations. The light strings and other highly strung decor that go over the street are often torn down accidentally. Hintz said they lose about one or two strings a year of decorations and/or lights to high-profile vehicles.
6. Decorations are not cheap. Hintz estimated many of the decorations are a few thousand dollars each. Garland sells for around $10 per foot, which gets expensive quickly for the city to maintain.
7. Hintz has a vision for the future of holiday decorating in Sidney: "I would love for there to be a Christmas Decoration Committee made up of citizens that would take this over. Glendive has a great program for Christmas decorations and they out do us every year," Hintz said. "The citizens work on these things. They start in August and make some of their own. They do a lot of really nice decorations." Hintz said it would be great to work with a committee that would take over the holiday decorating process. City employees are short on time to properly attend to and maintain the decor.