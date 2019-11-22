Sidney Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture board met Thursday, Nov. 21. Here are some highlights from the meeting.
1. Bill Vander Weele, executive director of the chamber, reported the chamber has not yet heard back from the state on the grant they applied for to promote fishing across five counties in eastern Montana. The local chamber, in partnership with the Glasgow Chamber, requested $400,000 for the project. A more realistic estimate seems to be between $65,000-$75,000, but no official word is in.
2. Small Town Christmas celebration will be Friday, Nov. 29, in Sidney. Many events will take place around town, including Breakfast with Santa at the Boys and Girls Club from 8-10 a.m. The Parade of Trees will also be at the clubhouse from 2-4 p.m. Downtown, shoppers can enjoy the Christmas Stroll that runs from 8 a.m. - 7:30 p.m. The Parade of Lights will make its way down Central Avenue at 6:30 p.m. A chili cook-off will be at Sidney City Hall's old fire hall from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. The Polar Plunge, which raises money for Special Olympics Montana, will be at the old firehouse as well beginning at 2 p.m.
3. The annual chamber banquet is scheduled for Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, at the Richland County Fairgrounds Event Center. Tickets will be sold at the chamber beginning in December. The theme for the night is Roaring 20s.
4. The new dues structure is underway at the chamber, with a three-tiered system. The old structure broke chamber dues down according to the number of employees a business had. The new way allows businesses to choose their support level. Vander Weele reported a handful of businesses have renewed for next year under the new system and he's received mostly positive feedback about it.