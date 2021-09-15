Things are always happening in school districts, and there are a few things happening with Sidney Public Schools that are bringing about some new changes/faces.
Here are a few things to know regarding the SPS district and the new people or things you may be seeing.
Sportsmanship Program
In an email on Wednesday, September 15, SPS activities director Chris Lee announced that Sidney will be taking part in the Montana High School Association/Stockman Bank sportsmanship program.
As part of the program, SHS will be giving out awards at regular season home varsity games.
“Our goal is to recognize and reward positive behavior from our student athletes. Thank you to Stockman Bank and MHSA for this great program,” Lee said in his email.
Per the program, when teams are shaking hands at the end of a game, the announcer will announce the winners of the award.
A selection committee, consisting of table workers, game officials, school administrators and coaches, for example, will choose the winners.
Based on the MHSA description of the program, one or multiple winners may be selected for the award, and award winners will receive a medal.
Some of the criteria to be chosen for the award are listed below:
Treats the opponent with respect
Takes pride in his/her school
Respects all contest officials
Exhibits grace in victory and dignity in defeat
Has pride in his/her performance
Cooperates with coaches and fellow participants
Displays positive attitude at all times
Proudly represents the community
Enjoys the activity and promotes enjoyment for others
Hires/Resignations
A handful of new hires and resignations in the district were announced at the SPS board of trustees meeting on Monday, September 13.
The new hires are as follows: Korie Hansen, Rakayle Hier and Brandy Nevers. Hansen will be a food service worker at Sidney Middle School, Hier will be a West Side kindergarten aide and Nevers will be a high school special education aide.
The resignations announced were Zachary Balcom, Linda Buckley and Nick Kallem. Balcom was a middle school football coach, Buckley was a high school food service worker and Kallem worked in tech and transportation.