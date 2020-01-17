1Sidney Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture annual banquet is Monday, Jan. 20, at the Richland County Fair Event Center, social begins at 6 p.m., dinner is at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are available at the chamber by calling 433-1916.
2Also on Monday, Jan. 20, is the anxiety/depression support group at Pella Lutheran Church, 7:30 pm. Please use the east door.
3Red Cross Blood Drive will be Tuesday, Jan. 21, 12-6 p.m., St. Matthew’s Parish Center, 310 Seventh Street SE, Sidney. Walk-ins welcome, appointments are recommended. To make an appointment, call American Red Cross at 406-868-0911 or visit redcrossblood.org.
4A car seat safety class will be at CHI St. Alexius Health on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 1301 15th Avenue West, Suite 210, Williston, 7-9 p.m. Cost is $20 per class. Please bring your car seat. Call 701-774-7009 for more information.
5Arthritis exercise six-week semester has a class on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 11 a.m. Classes run every Tuesday and Thursday until Feb. 11. Cost is $10 for under 60 and suggested donation of $10 for over-60 for the entire semester. Register with Richland County Commission on Aging at 406-433-3701. Classes held at new Commission on Aging location, the old armory building next to the fairgrounds.