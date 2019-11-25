1. On Wednesday, Nov. 27, Lions Club Christmas wreaths available at Johnson Hardware and Lions Club members will be selling wreaths at Reynolds Market from 4:30-6 pm. Cost is $20.
2. On Friday, Nov. 29, enjoy a Small Town Christmas, beginning with Breakfast with Santa, Boys and Girls Club of the MonDak, 201 Third Avenue SE, 8-10 a.m.The event will feature scrambled eggs, sausage, muffins, fruit, juice and coffee. Santa will be present for free pictures printed on site. Please start your day with Boys & Girls Club staff, volunteers and Santa himself. There will be a free will offering for breakfast; all proceeds benefit Boys & Girls Clubs of the MonDak Richland Unit.
3. Continuing the celebration on Friday, Nov. 29, is the Parade of Trees, Boys and Girls Club, 2-4 p.m. The Club is accepting donations of decorated holiday trees, wreaths or other decor for auction. If you would like to donate an item, please contact the Club at 406-433-6763 for further information.
4. Lower Yellowstone Chapter of ABATE kicks off its 25th annual Toy Drive on Friday, Nov. 29. Sloppy Joes, chips, hot cocoa/cider and homemade baked goods during Parade of Lights in front of Johnson Hardware. Johnson Hardware will have a box in the store for drop off. If you donate a toy that day, you can have your meal for free.
5. Chili cook-off, sponsored by Reynolds Market and Sidney Volunteer Fire Department, Friday Nov. 29, from 11 a.m. — 2 p.m. Old fire hall (city hall). Prizes awarded. Sign up at Reynolds Market customer service desk or send a message to Reynolds Market-Sidney Facebook page.