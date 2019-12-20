Sidney Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture board met Thursday, Dec. 19, for their regular meeting. Here's a rundown of happenings at the chamber.
1. After a few months of consideration and specifications, the chamber board voted to allow the Tourism and Business Improvement District (TBID) to add a page about the committee to the chamber website. There will be no charge to the committee for the website presence, however, a stipulation in the motion clarified TBID will not be permitted to contact the website host directly and all communication about the additional page must go through the chamber executive director.
2. An unpaid bill brought to the board from TBID in October was discussed. The bill was from Benner, Averett & Co in the amount of $1,725 from 2016. TBID believed the chamber was responsible for at least half of the bill, as that was the time when the chamber held TBID books. The chamber's executive board discussed the matter in a closed meeting and brought forth a recommendation to the board that TBID pay the bill in full as Benner, Averett & Co said the bill came from a request from TBID to reconcile the books in 2016.
3. To date, 66 members have renewed under the new dues structure, totaling $38,225. For the top tier of the three-tiered system, the chamber's goal was 16 members and they currently have 13. Reminders and invoices will go out to businesses in January and February.
4. Winners of awards given at the annual meeting have been notified and tickets are on sale of the event on Monday, Jan. 20, 6-9 p.m., at Richland County Event Center. Tickets are $40 at the chamber, 433-1916.