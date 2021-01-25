Editor’s note: A roundup of things to know for agriculture this week.
Conservation Reserve Program General signup through Feb. 12
Agricultural producers and private landowners interested in the Conservation Reserve Program (CRP) can sign up for the popular program now through Feb. 12, 2021. The competitive program, administered by USDA’s Farm Service Agency (FSA), provides annual rental payments for land devoted to conservation purposes.
Market development proposals sought for pulse cropsThe Montana Pulse Crop Committee is seeking proposals to fund market development projects and educational projects designed to promote and enhance Montana’s pulse industry. All funding awards will be determined by the Montana Pulse Crop Committee and proposals are due March 1, 2021 by 5 p.m. Proposals must be submitted through the Webgrants system. A complete list of guidelines, eligibility requirements and application procedures are available on the Montana Department of Agriculture’s website, online at https://agr.mt.gov/PulseProgram. Questions about the proposal request or applications should be directed to Montana Pulse Crop Research & Marketing, P.O. Box 200201, Helena, MT 59620-0201, or by contacting Weston Merrill by phone at (406) 444-3407 or via email at weston.merrill@mt.gov.
USDA sets agricultural conservation easement application deadline of Feb. 5
The USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service in Montana is accepting applications for the Agricultural Conservation Easement Program (ACEP). While NRCS accepts easement applications on a continuous basis, applications for the next funding consideration must be submitted by Feb. 5.
“Easements are sometimes a perfect fit for a landowner who is looking to protect his or her land from future development or to protect and improve wetlands or provide critical habitat for wildlife,” said Allen Persinger, NRCS assistant state conservationist for easement programs in Montana.
ACEP Agricultural Land Easements provide financial assistance to eligible partners for purchasing easements that project the agricultural use and conservation values of eligible land. In the case of working farms, the program helps farmers and ranches keep their land in agriculture.
ACEP Wetlands Reserve Easements allow landowners to successfully restore, enhance and protect habitat for wildlife on their lands, reduce damage from flooding, recharge groundwater and provide outdoor recreational and educational opportunities. Eligible landowners can choose to enroll in a permanent or 30-year easement. Tribal landowners also have the option of enrolling in 30-year contracts.
To learn about ACEP and other technical and financial assistance available through NRCS, call your local USDA Service Center or visit www.mt.nrcs.usda.gov.
USDA Announces financial assistance for Montana producers affected by natural disasters
The U.S. Department of Agriculture has announced that Montana’s farmers affected by natural disasters in 2018 and 2019 will be eligible to apply for the Quality Loss Adjustment (QLA) Program to receive funds that will help alleviate financial loss due to severe weather incidents.
The QLA Program will accept applications from eligible farmers now through Friday, March 5th, 2021. More information regarding this announcement and how to apply for the QLA Program can be found online at https://tinyurl.com/y45x2yvp.
USDA offers additional assistance for certain producers through Coronavirus Food Assistance Program
U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue announced the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) will provide additional assistance through the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program (CFAP), expanding eligibility for some agricultural producers and commodities as well as updating payments to accurately compensate some producers who already applied for the program. Producers who are now eligible and those who need to modify existing applications due to these updates can contact USDA’s Farm Service Agency (FSA) now through Feb. 26. Some of these changes are being made to align with the recently enacted Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021 while others are discretionary changes being made in response to ongoing evaluation of CFAP.
USDA offers new forest management incentive for Conservation Reserve Program
The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is making available $12 million for use in making payments to forest landowners with land enrolled in the Conservation Reserve Program (CRP) in exchange for their implementing healthy forest management practices. Existing CRP participants can now sign up for the Forest Management Incentive (FMI), which provides financial incentives to landowners with land in CRP to encourage proper tree thinning and other practices.