1Friday, Jan. 3, is the last day to RSVP for MSU Extension Richland county and Parenting Montana’s Active Parenting classes. Active Parenting is a program created by Dr. Michael Popkin who is a parenting expert. Active Parenting of Teens program is a six-session class designed to help parents learn about a variety of items such as what teens need to succeed, communication and cooperation, handling anger, courage and self-esteem, preventing risky behavior, and much more. Classes start Tuesday, Jan. 7, at the MSU/Richland County Extension Office meeting room from 6-8 p.m. and are free of charge. Class size is limited, please RSVP by noon at 433-1206.
2Payments and orders are due Wednesday, Jan. 8, for St. Matthew’s pizza and brat fundraiser. Call Mary Quiroz at 433-2510.
3Partnership for Promise monthly meeting is Thursday, Jan. 9, 10 a.m., Community Services Building, Sidney.
4Richland Opportunities Inc (ROI) chili dinner fundraiser will be Saturday, Jan. 11, 5-6:30 p.m. Sidney Moose Lodge, 301 Street SE, Sidney. Free will donation, public welcome.