1. On Thursday, Oct. 17, Ken Duvall hosts training for mental health services and referrals, and building community partnerships from 9 a.m. — 3 p.m., VFW in Sidney. RSVP at https://cctpatvfwsidneymtoct19.eventbrite.com.
2. Also on Thursday is Candle dipping class, MonDak Heritage Center, 6 p.m. Ages 8 and up recommended. Call 406-433-3500.
3. On Friday, Oct. 18, Yellowstone River Rats Walleye Tournament meets in Richland Park, Sidney, for a mandatory rules meeting at 6:15 p.m. Entry fee is $100 per two-person team with a maximum of 30 teams. Fishing begins Saturday, Oct. 19, at 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
4. Looking for something spooky to do this month? Try the Cemetery Walk, Fort Buford, 6:30-8:30 p.m., on Saturday, Oct. 19. Join ghosts in the cemetery as they tell the stories of how they came to reside there.
5. On Saturday, Oct. 19, and Sunday, Oct. 20, Kiwanis fruit is available for pickup at Johnson’s Hardware warehouse, north of Action Auto on Third Avenue NE from 9 a.m. — 3 p.m. on Saturday and 11:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. on Sunday.