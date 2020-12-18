The last Sidney Public Schools Board of Trustees meeting of 2020 (that was planned ahead of time) took place on Monday, Dec. 14.
With multiple topics discussed at the meeting, here are the things you need to know that the board talked about and decided on.
Driver Education vehicles
At the last board meeting, it was discussed that new vehicles for driver education were desirable because some of the vehicles in use right now had a lot of mileage on them and did not offer a variety of different types of vehicles to get used to driving.
At that last board meeting, the board approved to start a bid process for new vehicles.
Superintendent Brent Sukut said that the bids the district received from local places were for new cars, which wasn’t exactly what the district had in mind. Sukut said they were hoping for cars that had low mileage, not necessarily new cars.
Some discussion ensued, though, that the used car market right now is not favorable, so getting a new car may be the best way to go.
In a similar vain, Sukut said that the district is looking to buy a new activity bus, and the two types they are looking at are a coach-style bus and a Blue Bird bus.
The two busses have the same build for the most part, the only real difference is the looks, Sukut said. On top of that, a new Blue Bird would cost half of what a used bus, like the one the district has now, would cost.
The district has three activity busses, and the oldest one is in pretty rough shape said Ben Thogersen, the chairman of the board.
As for the bus purchase, Sukut said it will be discussed further at the next finance committee meeting and may go to a vote.
As for the driver’s education vehicle bids, the district will continue to look for possibilities for new driver’s education vehicles.
COVID-19 Cases
Sukut gave the most recent update of the number of COVID-19 cases within the district.
As of Friday, Dec. 10, active staff cases were at zero, with the total positive staff cases for the year at 20.
There are three active positive cases among students, and the total number of positive cases for students this year is 49. Sukut said that number may be a little low, but it’s pretty close.
These most recent numbers are improvements from the last couple updates, where the active cases were higher.
MDA MOU
The MOU would be a mutual agreement between the Montana Digital Academy and Sidney Public Schools.
The MDA is an online program that gives you access to classes you could potentially take if they weren’t offered at your school, or if you need to take them for credit recovery, Sukut said.
For example, if students need credit, they can take the classes online with a teacher, and they get assignments and have to meet due dates.
Sukut said it is a strict program, and it would be a higher-achieving program, for students who do well in the classroom.
It is also a free program, and it can be utilized in a variety of ways.
The board approved to sign the MOU, as part of the meeting’s consent agenda.