1Take the family to Walk-in Wednesday, MonDak Heritage Center, Dec. 4, 10 a.m. — 5 p.m. All ages welcome to create a Grinch hand and footprint plate. Price depends on plate size: $35/xl plate, $25/large plate, and $15/small plate.
2MonDak Area Stockgrowers annual meeting will be Thursday, Dec. 5, Sidney Country Club, 5:30 p.m. Social will begin at 5:30 pm with a meal and meeting at 6 p.m. Dinner will be $25 per person. Annual dues are $25. Please RSVP going to this event or by texting/calling Megan Albin at 406-480-0057.
3St. Matthew’s Craft Bazaar begins Friday, Dec. 6, 310 Seventh Street SE, Sidney, 4-8 p.m. The bazaar continues on Saturday, Dec. 7, from 9 a.m. — 3 p.m.
4Santa Fun Run will be Saturday, Dec. 7, Sidney Run Club is teaming up with Reynolds Market and High Caliber Sports for another festive fun run during the annual Christmas celebration! There will be both a 5k course as well as a 1 mile route for families. Registration is $25 per event with proceeds going to Gifts from the Heart fundraiser event. To guarantee a T-shirt, preregister by Nov. 25. Registrations accepted until Dec. 6 too. Register at runsignup.com/Race/Events/MT/Sidney/SantaFunRun2016 or go to Reynolds Market Sidney Facebook page.
5Lambert joins in on the holiday fun on Saturday, Dec. 7, with their Third Annual Christmas Stroll and Parade of Lights, Lambert, hosted by Lambert Lion’s Den. Event begins with soup supper at the Lion’s Den at 5 p.m., along with a vendor show at Nortana Grain Company, Ugly Sweater Contest at CQ Bar and desserts at Fox Lake Senior Center.