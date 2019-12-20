1 Visit Candy Cane Lane Light Park at McKenzie County Fairgrounds in Watford City on Sunday, Dec. 22, at 5 p.m. Candy Cane Lane will be open to the public to drive-through and view until Jan. 6.
2 Join St. Matthew’s Parish at 310 Seventh Street SE in Sidney on Christmas Day, Dec. 25, for their annual Christmas Dinner. Everyone is invited and the meal is free-will offering. They are serving turkey, ham and all the trimmings. Call 433-2510 for delivery.
3 The holidays aren’t over just because it’s the day after Christmas. Visit Spring Lake Park in Williston on Thursday, Dec. 26, from 5:30-8:30 p.m. for the free entry night at the Lights Drive.
4 On Friday, Dec. 27, the Stagecoach and Me Too Pizza in Culbertson are hosting an ugly sweater party, complete with Christmas movie trivia, from 7-10 p.m. Break out your Ugliest Christmas Sweater and come out to test your knowledge of Christmas movies. Teams can have up to five players and will be quizzed on Christmas movies, past and present. Prizes will be given out throughout the night.
5 Visit Spring Lake Park in Williston again on Saturday, Dec. 28, for Slime Night with the Ghostbusters, from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Join at the keel boat building and learn the secret recipe for slime. Enjoy holiday refreshments while you are here. Cost to enter the Lights Drive is $5 per car.