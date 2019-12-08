1. On Monday, Dec. 9, catch the Pruning Trees and Shrubs Workshop at Richland County Extension office in Sidney at 6 p.m. The class will also run Thursday, Dec. 12, at 6 p.m., as well.
2. On Thursday, Dec. 12., visit the MonDak Heritage Center in Sidney for Elf on the Shelf painting class, 6 p.m. In this ceramic painting class, participants will glaze their own Elf on the Shelf, just in time for the holidays. All ages welcome. $35/nonmember, $30/MDHC member.
3. Also on Thursday, Dec. 12, attend the MonDak Ag Research Summit, Richland County Fairgrounds, 9 a.m. North Dakota State University Williston Research Extension Center, Montana State University Eastern Agricultural Research Center and U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Northern Plains Agricultural Research Lab in Sidney are partnering to showcase agricultural research underway in eastern Montana and western North Dakota. Event is free and open to the public.
4. Having trouble navigating your smartphone? Cellular Plus in Sidney has a smartphone class to help discover all the possibilities on Thursday, Dec. 12, from 5-7 p.m.
5. Stockman Bank will be hosting a Christmas Open House on Thursday, Dec. 12, from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. Stop in to enjoy homemade goodies, refreshments and holiday entertainment.