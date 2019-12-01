1. On Wednesday, Dec. 4, visit the MonDak Heritage Center for Walk-in Wednesday to create a Grinch hand and footprint plate from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Price depends on plate size: $35/xl plate, $25/large plate, and $15/small plate. The following day, Thursday, Dec. 5, the heritage center will be hosting another walk-in day to create a clay reindeer ornament from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
2. Thursday, Nov. 5, is the MonDak Area Stockgrowers annual meeting, Sidney Country Club, 5:30 p.m. Social will begin at 5:30 pm with a meal and meeting at 6 p.m. Dinner will be $25 per person. Annual dues are $25. Please RSVP going to this event or by texting/calling Megan Albin at 406-480-0057.
3. On Saturday, Nov. 7, visit the St. Matthew's Craft Bazaar, 310 Seventh Street SE, from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.
4. Also on Saturday, Nov. 7, is the Santa Fun Run, Sidney Run Club is teaming up with Reynolds Market and High Caliber Sports for another festive fun run during the annual Christmas celebration! There will be both a 5k course as well as a 1 mile route for families. Registration is $25 per event with proceeds going to Gifts from the Heart fundraiser event. To guarantee a T-shirt, preregister by Nov. 25. Registrations accepted until Dec. 6 too. Register at runsignup.com/Race/Events/MT/Sidney/SantaFunRun2016 or go to Reynolds Market Sidney Facebook page.
5. After a brisk run, head over to Lambert for the Third Annual Christmas Stroll and Parade of Lights, hosted by Lambert Lion’s Den. Event begins with soup supper at the Lion’s Den at 5 p.m., along with a vendor show at Nortana Grain Company, Ugly Sweater Contest at CQ Bar and desserts at Fox Lake Senior Center.