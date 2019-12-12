1. On Sunday, Dec. 15, visit the MonDak Heritage Center for a Christmas celebration of Danish heritage, from 1:30-3 p.m. The event is free to attend.
2. Also on Sunday, Dec. 15, is pictures with Santa at the gazebo in the city park in Alexander, North Dakota, beginning at 4 p.m. The event is hosted by Alexander High School Robotics Team. Pictures, hot cocoa, hot apple cider, cookies and fun. There will be festive lights and music. Come on out and enjoy the evening with friends and family.
3. Christmas at the Confluence is set for Sunday, Dec. 15, at the Interpretive Center in Buford, North Dakota, from 1-5 p.m. Music by Sunrise Brass Band, Jim and Cheryl Lingenfelter and more. Santa appears at 3 p.m., CST. Make-and-take crafts for all ages.
4. If you haven't gotten enough Christmas in all day, stop by the Sidney Moose Lodge for family Christmas dinner, 5:30 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 15. Santa visits at 6:30 p.m. Lodge provides entree meal, members bring salad or dessert and food item/monetary donation for the food bank.
5. On Tuesday, Dec. 17, Sidney Chamber and Sidney Job service present an Excel class for beginners at the Boys and Girls Club from 1-3 p.m. There then will be instruction for more advanced participants starting at 7 p.m., at the Boys & Girls Club. Participants are encouraged to bring their own laptops. Cost is $5 per participant.