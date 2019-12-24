- Ring in 2020 with the countdown at the Cattle-ac, Valley Cash performing from 9 p.m. - 2 a.m. Theme is roaring 20s, free champagne at midnight.
- Another choice for celebrating New Year’s Eve is the South 40, call 433-4999 to make reservations. Delivery available from 11-6 p.m. only. Karaoke starts at 9 p.m. in the lounge. Champagne, hats and party favors for the countdown, complimentary sandwiches before you go home.
- In Fairview, New Year's Eve celebration continue with Devin Wolf performing at the Double Barrel, 9 p.m. - 1:30 a.m.
- The Waterhole #3 in Fairview is also hosting festivities on Tuesday, Dec. 31, with homemade appetizers starting at 7 p.m. until gone. Bar bingo at 8 p.m. with cash and prizes. And cornhole and beer pong will be set up in the back room. Champagne at midnight.
- Friday, Jan. 3, is the last day to RSVP for MSU Extension Richland county and Parenting Montana’s Active Parenting classes. Active Parenting is a program created by Dr. Michael Popkin who is a parenting expert. Active Parenting of Teens program is a six-session class designed to help parents learn about a variety of items such as what teens need to succeed, communication and cooperation, handling anger, courage and self-esteem, preventing risky behavior, and much more. Classes start Tuesday, Jan. 7, at the MSU/Richland County Extension Office meeting room from 6-8 p.m. and are free of charge. Class size is limited, please RSVP by noon at 433-1206.