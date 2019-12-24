  1. Ring in 2020 with the countdown at the Cattle-ac, Valley Cash performing from 9 p.m. - 2 a.m. Theme is roaring 20s, free champagne at midnight.
  2. Another choice for celebrating New Year’s Eve is the South 40, call 433-4999 to make reservations. Delivery available from 11-6 p.m. only. Karaoke starts at 9 p.m. in the lounge. Champagne, hats and party favors for the countdown, complimentary sandwiches before you go home.
  3. In Fairview, New Year's Eve celebration continue with Devin Wolf performing at the Double Barrel, 9 p.m. - 1:30 a.m.
  4. The Waterhole #3 in Fairview is also hosting festivities on Tuesday, Dec. 31, with homemade appetizers starting at 7 p.m. until gone. Bar bingo at 8 p.m. with cash and prizes. And cornhole and beer pong will be set up in the back room. Champagne at midnight.
  5. Friday, Jan. 3, is the last day to RSVP for MSU Extension Richland county and Parenting Montana’s Active Parenting classes. Active Parenting is a program created by Dr. Michael Popkin who is a parenting expert. Active Parenting of Teens program is a six-session class designed to help parents learn about a variety of items such as what teens need to succeed, communication and cooperation, handling anger, courage and self-esteem, preventing risky behavior, and much more. Classes start Tuesday, Jan. 7, at the MSU/Richland County Extension Office meeting room from 6-8 p.m. and are free of charge. Class size is limited, please RSVP by noon at 433-1206.

