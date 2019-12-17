1Celebrate Miss Vickie Borg’s retirement from Action Auto at her retirement party on Wednesday, Dec. 18, beginning at 2 p.m., located at 220 East Main Street in Sidney.
2On Thursday, Dec. 19, visit Fort Buford for the History Book Club, Missouri Yellowstone Confluence Interpretive Center, 7-8 p.m.
3Third annual Jingle and Mingle will be Friday, Dec. 20, at Rouge llc, 118 South Central Avenue, Sidney, 5-7 p.m. Grab your ugly sweater out of that closet, or holiday tote that is sitting in your mud room, and your holly jolly spirit. Prizes, gifts, wine pull and treats.
4Enjoy some holiday fun on Saturday, Dec. 21, with photos with Santa and kid-friendly crafts at Spring Lake Park from 5:30-8:30 p.m. in Williston, North Dakota.
5On Wednesday, Dec. 25, remember the annual community Christmas dinner, St. Matthew’s Parish, 310 Seventh Street SE, Sidney, 11 a.m. — 2 p.m. Serving turkey, ham and all the trimmings. Everyone is invited. Free will offering. Call 433-2510 for delivery.