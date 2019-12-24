1 At the Sidney Herald, we wish all of you a happy and safe holiday season. Enjoy Christmas however you choose to celebrate on Wednesday, Dec. 25.
2 The holidays aren’t over just because it’s the day after Christmas. Visit Spring Lake Park in Williston on Thursday, Dec. 26, from 5:30-8:30 p.m. for the free entry night at the Lights Drive.
3 On Friday, Dec. 27, the Stagecoach and Me Too Pizza in Culbertson are hosting an ugly sweater party, complete with Christmas movie trivia, from 7-10 p.m. Break out your Ugliest Christmas Sweater and come out to test your knowledge of Christmas movies. Teams can have up to five players and will be quizzed on Christmas movies, past and present. Prizes will be given out throughout the night.
4 Visit Spring Lake Park in Williston again on Saturday, Dec. 28, for Slime Night with the Ghostbusters, from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Join at the keel boat building and learn the secret recipe for slime. Enjoy holiday refreshments while you are here. Cost to enter the Lights Drive is $5 per car.
5 RSVP for MSU Extension Richland county and Parenting Montana’s Active Parenting classes by Friday, Jan. 3. Active Parenting is a program created by Dr. Michael Popkin who is a parenting expert. Active Parenting of Teens program is a six-session class designed to help parents learn about a variety of items such as what teens need to succeed, communication and cooperation, handling anger, courage and self-esteem, preventing risky behavior, and much more. Classes start Tuesday, Jan. 7, at the MSU/Richland County Extension Office meeting room from 6-8 p.m. and are free of charge. Class size is limited, please RSVP by noon at 433-1206.