1 First Lutheran Church of Savage will host its annual Lutefisk and Meatball Dinner on Sunday, Jan. 12, from 12-3:30 p.m. Prices are $15 for adults and $5 for children 12 and under.
2 On Tuesday, Jan. 14, check out the arthritis exercise six-week semester, 11 a.m. Classes run every Tuesday and Thursday until Feb. 11. Cost is $10 for under 60 and suggested donation of $10 for over-60 for the entire semester. Register with Richland County Commission on Aging at 406-433-3701. Classes held at new Commission on Aging location, the old armory building next to the fairgrounds.
3 Fort Buford History Book Club meets Thursday, Jan. 16 at the Missouri Yellowstone Confluence Interpretive Center, 7-8 p.m. Join other history buffs in an interesting discussion of this month’s selected book. Free refreshments.
4 Interested in joining the Moose Lodge? Visit the lodge for a meet and greet on Saturday, Jan. 18, 11 a.m. Members and public invited to learn more about the Moose organization. Lunch follows.
5 In the mood for some live music for the weekend? Josh Kehr is performing at the Waterhold #3 in Fairview on Saturday, Jan. 18, starting at 9 p.m.