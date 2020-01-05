1On Tuesday, Jan. 7, Richland County Commission on Aging presents Arthritis exercise six-week semester, 11 a.m. Classes run every Tuesday and Thursday until Feb. 11. Cost is $10 for under 60 and suggested donation of $10 for over-60 for the entire semester. Register with Richland County Commission on Aging at 406-433-3701. Classes held at new Commission on Aging location, the old armory building next to the fairgrounds.
2Orders and payments are due Wednesday, Jan. 8, for St. Matthew’s pizza and brat fundraiser. Call Mary Quiroz at 433-2510.
3Visit the Richland Opportunities Inc (ROI) chili dinner fundraiser, Saturday, Jan. 11, 5-6:30 p.m. Sidney Moose Lodge, 301 Street SE, Sidney. Free will donation, public welcome.
4On Sunday, Jan. 12, First Lutheran Church of Savage will host its annual Lutefisk and Meatball Dinner from 12-3:30 p.m. Prices are $15 for adults and $5 for children 12 and under.
5Richland Red Hatters meet for lunch at the Depot on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 11:30 a.m. RSVP by Jan. 13 to Sylvia, 798-3882, or Margaret, 488-4613.